Realme Smart TV to go on first sale today: Price, offers, other details

Realme launched its first SmartTV line-up in India on May 25. Today, the company will be conducting the first sale of the TV. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. Flipkart and Realme India website are the two options for the interested buyers to purchase the new SmartTV. The new TV line-up has been launched in 32-inch and 43-inch options. The new Realme SmartTV will be going against the affordable range panels of Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, Sanyo and others.

Price and offers

Price and offers

The Realme SmartTV 32-inch starts at a price of ₹12,999 and the 43-inch variant starts at ₹21,999. Both variants will only be offered in black.

Interested buyers can purchase the Realme SmartTV via Flipkart or Realme India website. Both platforms offer their own benefits.

Buyers that opt for Flipkart can avail an instant discount of 10% with the use of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Apart from that, there’ll be no cost EMI options starting at ₹1,834 per month as well as standard EMI options.

The TV will also qualify for Flipkart’s Google Nest Mini Charcoal offer. Once the Android TV is delivered, the buyer can order Nest Mini at ₹1,999. Flipkart also has an introductory offer of 6 months of Youtube Premium on purchase of the Smart TV.

Realme website has an exchange offer. However, the exchange offer works only with old mobile phones. The buyer can get an estimated price evaluation of their old smartphone on Realme's website.

Specifications

The Android TV is powered by a MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. It runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store. The Smart TV comes with built-in applications like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

While the 32-inch model comes with a 720p display panel, the 43-inch model gets a 1080p resolution panel. However, both sport Dolby Audio-certified 24W quad speakers. The Realme Smart TV also reaches a peak brightness of 400 nits. The TV gets support for HDR10 standard and also comes with Chroma Boost Engine for a sharper looking display.

