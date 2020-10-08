Realme smartphone, smart TV discounts: Here’s all you need to know

Realme announced discounts on many of their products. The company will be conducting the Festive Days First Sale from October 16 from 12:00 A.M.midnight. Realme claims that the new sale will witness the lowest prices for Realme smartphones like Realme C11, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X50 Pro, and Realme AIoT products including a variety of audio accessories, wearables along with the Realme Smart TV.

Discounts worth ₹500 will be available on the Realme C11, discounts worth ₹1000 will be offered on Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, while Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will get a discount worth ₹3000 and Realme X50 Pro will get a discount of ₹5,000. These offers will be applicable on all purchases made on Realme’s official website, www.realme.com.

In terms of discounts on other AIOT products launched by Realme, during the upcoming festive sale, the Realme Buds Air Neo along with Realme Buds Q, Realme Smart Band and Realme Watch will be available at their lowest prices ever, according to a statement released by the company. The brand is also offering discounts on Realme Buds 3.0, Realme 18W 10000mAh Powerbank, Realme 30W 10000mAh powerbank and Realme Smart TV (32-inches and 43-inches).

The newly launched Realme 7i powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inches, Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro with ANC will also go on sale.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, “At realme, our aim has always to bring the best technology to our users. This festive season, we are very excited to bring to our customers the exciting range of smartphones and AIoT products at the astonishing prices and are eager to showcase multiple products, which include some recently launched ones as well. Our products have been well-received and appreciated by our users throughout the year, and that has given us the confidence to continue this journey. We have put together a massive stock, and have come up with some very exciting offers for the consumers".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.