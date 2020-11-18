Realme sold 6.3 million new smartphones in India during festive sale season

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme has claimed a 20% spike in sales during the festive season this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has claimed that it managed to sell 6.3 million new smartphones during the festive season that concluded last week. The company claims to have sold a total of 8.3 million new smart devices during the same period.

Currently, Realme ranks fourth in the Indian smartphone market. The company claims that it has become the fastest brand globally to reach 50 million sales. Out of the total sales, the company claims to have sold 30 million units in India.

The sale of total of 8.3 million products was calculated for a period of 45 days.

"We are overwhelmed to see the adoption of realme products at such a fast pace. Realme offers the most blockbuster products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments," Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

A study by Counterpoint Research claims that Realme had a 15% market share in the September quarter, ranking fourth in the top 5 tally. Samsung was the top manufacturer with 24% share followed by Xiaomi which was slightly behind at 23%. Vivo managed to acquire a total of 16% maeket share in the quarter under review.

The report claims that India’s smartphone shipments grew 9% year-on-year to reach over 53 million units in the third quarter of 2020 - the highest-ever shipment in a quarter for the Indian smartphone market.

