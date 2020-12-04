Realme claims that the new update is based on three pillars i.e. creativity, sociality, and productivity

Realme has started rolling out the update for Realme UI 2.0 for its 5G flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G starting today. The Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11. Realme was on Google’s list of OEMs that were the first to adopt the new Android 11 operating system. The new Android update was unveiled in the month of September.

According to the company, the Realme UI 2.0 is based on three pillars i.e. creativity, sociality, and productivity. With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces.

According to the company, the Realme UI 2.0 is based on three pillars i.e. creativity, sociality, and productivity. With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces.

Realme UI 2.0 also offers features that enhance social media experiences. For example, the new subtitle stitching feature allows users to share favourite movies and lines seamlessly, while the Dual-mode music enables sharing of favourite tracks. Realme claims that the UI 2.0 update assures that the user’s data and information are safe and secure with the help of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield.

Realme claims that the new update offers a 45% improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32% increase in system speed and a 17% increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

The Realme X50 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Currently, there’s no word on the availability of the new update for other Realme devices. Stay tuned for the latest information about the Android 11 update on Realme smartphones.