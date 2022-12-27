Realme to introduce its 240W charging technology soon: All details

Realme has been in the news for some time as the company is expected to showcase its 240W charging along with its GT Neo 5. Now, as per a report the Chinese technology giant will introduce its leapfrog fast charging technology on January 05, 2023.
According to a Weibo post and poster, Realme has announced a special event in China on January 05 to showcase its leapfrog technology which is possibly expected to be the 240W charging that may arrive along with Realme GT Neo 5.
Additionally, the technology giant is also likely to bring two variants for the Realme GT Neo 5 which could be with 150W and 240W and these might have 5,00mAh and 4600mAh batteries, respectively.
Realme is all set to launch its Realme 10 in India. The company made an announcement on Twitter that it will launch its latest number series here in India and teased the arrival of the handset via a dedicated page for the smartphone on its official website. The Realme 10 is expected to come as a mid-range smartphone.
Recently, the Realme India tweeted that the Realme 10 will arrive in India. However, the tweet did not reveal the launch date for this handset. Moreover, the Chinese company has launched a dedicated page on its official website for its upcoming smartphone. Customers who are interested in the smartphone can click on the Notify Me button to get the most latest updates on this device.
The Realme 10 5G is now official in China. The global variant comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is offered in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colour variants.
Realme 10 5G is a mid-budget category phone that is offered in two models. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is priced at CNY 1,299 which roughly translates to ₹14,700. Another model has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It carried a price tag of CNY 1,599 – approx. ₹18,000.