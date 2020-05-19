Realme will be entering the smart TV segment in India and it will also be the global debut for the company. The company will be launching a smart TV and a smartwatch on 25 May at 12:30 PM.

Realme has revealed a few details about the TV on their dedicated page for the new product. The company claims the TVs will come with bezelless design which the company claims will provide a more immersive experience.

The TV will also get Chroma Boost Picture Engine for better image processing. Realme claims the new TV will get a brightness of 400 nits which the company claims is 20% brighter than the average TV is the same price segment.

The smart TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor which the company claims is a first-in-segment. The quad core chipset will be assisted by Mali 470 MP3 GPU. Another first-in-segment, as claimed by the company, are the four TV speakers which will provide an output of 24W.

Realme will also be unveiling a smartwatch at the event. The new smartwatch will get a 1.4-inch coloured touchscreen display along with support for colourful straps. The device will get a 24/7 health assistant along with an activity tracker. The smartwatch will also be able to control music playback and control the camera on the primary device.

The company has another event planned on 25 May in China where Realme will unveil eight new products.

Going by the teasers and other promotional content, it is expected that these new products will include a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.

