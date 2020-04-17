Realme to launch new Narzo smartphone series on April 21

Realme had announced the launch of their new smartphone series in the month of March but the company ended up postponing it indefinitely after the government instituted a lockdown on 25 March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now the company has decided not to wait for the lockdown to be lifted and has planned to launch the series online on 21 April.

"Guys, here comes the news that you all have been waiting for! #realmeNarzo is back, so get ready to #FeelThePower! Watch the online video streaming live on 21st April at 12:30 PM," tweeted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

The live event will be streamed via the company’s social media platforms and even their official Youtube channel.

Realme’s new smartphone line-up is expected to enter the mid-range and budget segment which is highly competitive segment in the country. Realme’s own smartphones in this range have been contesting to dethrone Xiaomi’s Redmi series.

The company is expected to launch two devices during the live stream on 21 April. The Narzo the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The Narzo 10 is expected to be priced in the mid-range segment whereas the Narzo 10A is expected to be priced in the budget section.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module.

The smartphones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and will be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Post the GST hike from 12% to 18%, Realme has decided to declare that they will be absorbing the GST hike for the Narzo series and won’t be passing the price hike to customers.

