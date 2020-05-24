Realme is conducting a launch event tomorrow where the company will be launching three new products. With these new products, Realme will be venturing into two new product segments. The company will be launching a smart TV, smart watch and another series of realme Buds Air.

The launch event will be conducted at 12:30pm and the company will be streaming it live from its social media handles. Prior to the launch event we have a good idea of what to expect from the entire event thanks to the teasers shared by the company. The company will be launching Realme SmartTV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and a 10,000mAh powerbank.

Realme Smart TV

The company claims the TV will come with bezel less design. The TV will also get a Chroma Boost Picture Engine for better image processing. Realme claims the new TV will get a brightness of 400 nits which the company claims is 20% brighter than the average TV in the same price segment.

The smart TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor which the company claims is a first-in-segment. The quad core chipset will be assisted by Mali 470 MP3 GPU. Another first-in-segment, as claimed by the company, are the four TV speakers which will provide an output of 24W.

Realme Smart Watch

The new smartwatch will get a 1.4-inch coloured touchscreen display along with support for colourful straps. The device will get a 24/7 health assistant along with an activity tracker. The smartwatch will also be able to control music playback and control the camera on the primary device.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The true wireless earbuds come with a 13mm bass boost driver. The company claims the earphones will offer 17-hour playback (3 hours of charge on the earpods and and 17 hours combined with the case.

For connectivity, the company claims to be using Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds will be offered in three colours including red, white and olive green. The earphones will also get touch control for music, calls and voice assistant.

Realme Powerbank

The company will also be launching a new 10,000mAh power bank at the same event. The new device was promoted on the company's official Twitter handle today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated