Realme has announced that it will be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to introduce a device with the newly launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which also provides 5G connectivity. The company claims that it plans to build dual flagships portfolio in 2021 with the launch of the smartphones powered by the new Dimensity chipset.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President - realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, "As a 5G leader, realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide. realme has always enjoyed an immensely productive collaboration with MediaTek since its inception and has achieved excellent market results and reputation on the way. The partnership to bring disruptive innovation to users continues in 2021 as well. This year, realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek’s new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world."

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip with a 6nm production process. According to the company, Dimensity will be able to provide better overall benefits in the field of AI multimedia, imaging and gaming.

In the statement, Realme has claimed that their smartphones have reached 61 markets globally, becoming the fastest smartphone brand to reach 50 million sales worldwide.

Madhav Sheth further added, “As realme gears up to launch flagship smartphones in the following months, realme will continue to explore the boundaries of a superior experience to create more surprises for users."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via