Realme to launch TV, smartwatch in India on May 25

Realme India has announced the launch of it TV and smartwatch in India on May 25. These will be two new product categories for the brand in India.

The company will launch the new devices through an online event which will be streamed via Realme's YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

"The wait is finally over, the party is about to get started with Realme! As we are ready to introduce new members of our family - the Realme TV and the Realme Watch along with other accessories," the company said in a statement.

By launching its first TV, Realme will be directly competing against Xiaomi's television line-up in the country.

The company has another event planned on 25 May in China where Realme will unveil eight new products.

Going by the teasers and other promotional content, it is expected that these new products will include a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.

The teaser shows a quad-rear camera setup on the rear panel. The power bank is expected to feature a regular USB port as well as a USB Type-C port, with LED lights to keep track of the battery.

The company may also launch new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to be the Realme Buds Air Neo. The company has recently launched a new TWS earbuds in India Realme Buds Air which is priced at ₹3,999. In response, Xiaomi also unveiled Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which is also selling at an introductory price of ₹3,999.

