Realme to launch two new budget smartphones C12, C15 in India

Realme is planning to launch two new smartphones in India under its popular C-series. The company has that they will be launching the Realme C12 and Realme C15 on 18 August. The company has sent out invites for the virtual event. The phones will launch at 12:30PM.

The company has also put up banners on its website for both C12 and C15. Not much has been disclosed by the company yet. However, the C12 and C15 are expected to be in the entry-level segment.

Looking at the banner put up by the company we can confirm that the C12 will be the cheaper of the two smartphones. The C12 will launch with a triple camera setup, whereas the C15 will launch with a quad camera setup. One feature or rather component that will be the same on both phones is the 6000mAh battery unit. Both phones will also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back panel under the camera setup.

The invitation sent out by the company states, “As the fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme is set to offer more options at each price segment. With our zeal to provide products with the latest technology, we are introducing realme C12 and realme C15, to take C-series to another level of quality offerings for entry-level segment smartphones. Building on our “Dare to Leap" attitude, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge technology across various price segments."

