Realme to launch X3 Superzoom on 26 May: Details here

Chinese company Realme will be launching a new smartphone on 26 May. The announcement of the launch event was made by the company’s European social media handle. The company revealed a teaser about the event highlighting some of the features of the device. Realme India’s CEO, Madhav Sheth has also shared some teasers about the devices, hinting an India launch at some point in future.

The Realme launch event will happen at 10:30 am CEST (2pm IST) on 26 May. The event will be conducted online through Realme’s social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as well as Realme.com. The company also revealed the possibility of more gadgets/devices being launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The Realme launch event will happen at 10:30 am CEST (2pm IST) on 26 May. The event will be conducted online through Realme's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as well as Realme.com. The company also revealed the possibility of more gadgets/devices being launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Realme X3 Zoom is expected to launch with Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB of RAM and upto 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Given the title of the phone, the camera will be talking point of the device. The device is expected to feature a quad camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor. However, the 8MP telephoto lens is what gives the device its name. It will get 5X optical and and 60X digital zoom.

Realme India has also announced the launch of its TV and smartwatch in India on May 25. These will be two new product categories for the brand in India. This event will be live-streamed online as well.

"The wait is finally over, the party is about to get started with Realme! As we are ready to introduce new members of our family - the Realme TV and the Realme Watch along with other accessories," the company said in a statement.

The company has also planned an event on 25 May in China where the company will unveil eight new products.

