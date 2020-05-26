Realme to launch X3 SuperZoom today: Expected specs and other details

Realme will be unveiling a new camera-centered smartphone today. The company is hosting a live streaming event for its new products in Europe. Realme is expected to launch a smartphone, a fitness band and true wireless earphones. The biggest launch will be that of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The other two products have already been launched in India, the Realme Buds Air Neo which was launched on 25 May and the Realme fitness band which has been available for a few months no.

The X3 SuperZoom will be launched at 10:30 am CET (2pm IST). The event can be live-streamed via the company’s official social media handles and their website as well.

The X3 SuperZoom will be launched at 10:30 am CET (2pm IST). The event can be live-streamed via the company's official social media handles and their website as well.

Realme X3 Zoom is expected to launch with Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB of RAM and upto 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is named after the camera that will feature on the smartphone. The device is expected to feature a quad camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor. However, the 8MP telephoto lens is what gives the device its name. It will get 5X optical and 60X digital zoom. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup for the selfie snapper.

The device will be featuring a 120Hz display that has often been teased in the promo images of the phone. Realme India CEO has also talked about a few features of the X3 SuperZoom. The company’s India chief highlighted the new Zoom and Starry Mode on the device. This also indicated that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India.

