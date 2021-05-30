New Delhi: Realme will be conducting a launch event tomorrow where the Chinese company will be introducing two new products which includes a smart TV and a smartphone .

The company has sent out media invites for the launch of the new products. The virtual launch event will be conducted on Monday at 12:30 PM. Interested viewers can watch the live stream through Realme’s social media platform on YouTube and Facebook.

Realme X7 Max 5G

The company will be launching Realme X7 Max 5G at a virtual launch event. Realme claims that it will be the first smartphone to launch with Mediatek's Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core chipset which comes with the 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores. According to MediaTek, the chipset provides up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient in comparison to the previous generation.

The realme X7 Max 5G will feature a Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display will be able to manage a peak brightness of 1000nits and will get a 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The display will also get a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz of touch sampling rate.

The company has also revealed that it will get SuperDart charge which will provide charging speeds of 50W, which the company claims can charge the battery up to 50% in just 16 minutes.

In terms of optics, the phone will feature a triple-lens setup with the primary lens being a 64MP Sony unit, paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme Smart TV 4K

The Smart TV 4K will be launched in two sizes - 126cm (50-inch) and 108cm (43-inch). The TV's 4K display will be introduced with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with 24W quad speakers.

The TV will get Chroma Boost Picture Engine as well as TUV low blue light certification.

The TVs will come with a narrow bezels measuring up to 2.6mm. The Realme Smart TV 4K will come with Android 10 out of the box with support Google Play Store support. The TV also gets built-in Chromecast.

