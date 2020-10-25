Realme to unveil Watch S Pro with round dial on 2 November

Realme is expected to launch a new smartwatch soon. The company’s Pakistan Twitter account shared teasers of the new Watch S which will be unveiled on 2 November. The company had claimed that the Realme Watch S Pro smart wearable device was to be launched in the last quarter of this year. Currently, there is no information about the launch of the Watch S Pro.

However, in the teasers revealed by the company, the Realme Watch S specifications have been revealed. The company also revealed images of the device. The Realme Watch S will sport a round dial with two prominent buttons on the right side.

The Watch S Pro comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness circular touchscreen. In terms of sensors, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor as well as blood oxygen monitor. In the teaser, Realme claims that the device will get a battery life of 15 days. The watch will come with 16 different sport modes. Realme is expected to reveal more specifications as we draw closer to the launch date.

In India, the company is currently selling the Realme Watch which is priced at ₹3,299 which also features a heart rate monitor as well as a blood oxygen meter. The company has provided a 1.4-inch screen with the device. It gets 14 sports modes along with an intelligent activity tracker.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.