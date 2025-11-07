Realme UI 7.0 brings Live Wallpapers, Fingerprint Animations, and more: List of eligible devices

Realme has unveiled Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, featuring a Light Glass Design, Ice Cube Icons, Misty Glass Control Centre, AI tools, and performance improvements. Open Beta starts Q4 2025 for select devices. Here's everything new and the eligible devices.

Govind Choudhary
Published7 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Realme unveiled its new Realme UI 7.0 on Wednesday, featuring a host of design and AI-focused improvements.
Realme unveiled its new Realme UI 7.0 on Wednesday, featuring a host of design and AI-focused improvements.(Realme)

Chinese smartphone maker Realme unveiled its new Realme UI 7.0 on Wednesday, featuring a host of design and AI-focused improvements. The update, based on Android 16, will come pre-installed on the recently launched Realme GT 8 Pro and introduces a “Light Glass Design” inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic.

What’s new with Realme UI 7.0

Redesigned Icons and Control Centre

Realme UI 7.0 brings a refreshed interface with redesigned app icons, dubbed Ice Cube Icons, which feature a square shape with rounded corners for a more tactile feel. The update also introduces the Misty Glass Control Centre, giving the quick settings menu a frosted, translucent finish. Additionally, a dynamic Breathing Dock adapts the layout when other elements are moved, alongside new widgets and lock screen customisation options.

You may be interested in

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
  • Check6.82-inch Display Size

₹59990

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51999

₹54999

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹51999

₹57999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹62990

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
Amazon

₹63999

₹72999

Get This

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹16999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Enhanced Themes and Visual Features

The update introduces Flux Theme 2.0, allowing larger text fonts and a panoramic Always-On Display. Users can now set live photos and video wallpapers, enhanced by an AI-powered Dynamic Depth of Field effect, and customise fingerprint animations for a more personalised experience.

AI-Powered Tools and Notifications

Realme UI 7.0 incorporates several AI-driven features, including AI Notify Brief, which summarises non-urgent notifications for morning and evening review. The AI Framing Master assists with photo composition, while AI Gaming Coach optimises gameplay performance.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 series: 7 Upcoming mobiles expected in November 2025

Cross-Device Compatibility and Multi-tasking

The update enables seamless connectivity with iPhone and Apple Watch devices, allowing Realme users to view calls, messages, and health data directly on their smartphones. The Multi-task Sidebar also allows access to tools and apps without leaving the current screen.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K resolution display, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a flagship-level experience.

Performance Improvements

Powered by the Flux Engine, Realme UI 7.0 is said to enhance device performance, offering up to 15% faster overall responsiveness, 22% improved daily performance, and 29% smoother app scrolling.

Also Read | Realme GT 8 Pro India launch on November 20: Specs, features, and what to expect

Eligible Devices for Realme UI 7.0 Open Beta

Q4 2025

  • Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme C75 5G
  • Realme GT 7, Realme 15 5G, Realme P3 Lite 5G
  • Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme P4 5G, Realme C73 5G
  • Realme GT 7T, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
  • Realme GT 6T, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 14x 5G
  • Realme GT 6, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme 12 5G
  • Realme P3 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Narzo 70x 5G
  • Realme 14T 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme 12x 5G
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme P2 Pro 5G, Realme C65 5G
  • Realme P4 Pro, Realme P3x 5G, Narzo N65 5G
  • Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme Narzo 80x 5G, Realme C63 5G
  • Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme C75 5G, Realme 13 5G
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G

Q1 2026

  • Realme 13+ 5G, Realme 12+ 5G, Realme P1 5G
  • Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme 15T 5G
  • Realme P1 Speed 5G, Narzo 70 5G, Realme 15x 5G

Key Takeaways
  • Realme UI 7.0 offers significant performance enhancements, improving responsiveness and app scrolling.
  • The new design features like Ice Cube Icons and Misty Glass Control Centre enhance visual appeal.
  • AI-driven functionalities improve user interaction, from managing notifications to optimizing gaming.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsRealme UI 7.0 brings Live Wallpapers, Fingerprint Animations, and more: List of eligible devices
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.