Realme UI 7.0 brings Live Wallpapers, Fingerprint Animations, and more: List of eligible devices

Chinese smartphone maker Realme unveiled its new Realme UI 7.0 on Wednesday, featuring a host of design and AI-focused improvements. The update, based on Android 16, will come pre-installed on the recently launched Realme GT 8 Pro and introduces a “Light Glass Design” inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic.

What’s new with Realme UI 7.0 Redesigned Icons and Control Centre Realme UI 7.0 brings a refreshed interface with redesigned app icons, dubbed Ice Cube Icons, which feature a square shape with rounded corners for a more tactile feel. The update also introduces the Misty Glass Control Centre, giving the quick settings menu a frosted, translucent finish. Additionally, a dynamic Breathing Dock adapts the layout when other elements are moved, alongside new widgets and lock screen customisation options.

Enhanced Themes and Visual Features The update introduces Flux Theme 2.0, allowing larger text fonts and a panoramic Always-On Display. Users can now set live photos and video wallpapers, enhanced by an AI-powered Dynamic Depth of Field effect, and customise fingerprint animations for a more personalised experience.

AI-Powered Tools and Notifications Realme UI 7.0 incorporates several AI-driven features, including AI Notify Brief, which summarises non-urgent notifications for morning and evening review. The AI Framing Master assists with photo composition, while AI Gaming Coach optimises gameplay performance.

Cross-Device Compatibility and Multi-tasking The update enables seamless connectivity with iPhone and Apple Watch devices, allowing Realme users to view calls, messages, and health data directly on their smartphones. The Multi-task Sidebar also allows access to tools and apps without leaving the current screen.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 2K resolution display, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for a flagship-level experience.

Performance Improvements Powered by the Flux Engine, Realme UI 7.0 is said to enhance device performance, offering up to 15% faster overall responsiveness, 22% improved daily performance, and 29% smoother app scrolling.

Eligible Devices for Realme UI 7.0 Open Beta Q4 2025 Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme C75 5G

Realme GT 7, Realme 15 5G, Realme P3 Lite 5G

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme P4 5G, Realme C73 5G

Realme GT 7T, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme GT 6T, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 14x 5G

Realme GT 6, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme 12 5G

Realme P3 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Narzo 70x 5G

Realme 14T 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme 12x 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme P2 Pro 5G, Realme C65 5G

Realme P4 Pro, Realme P3x 5G, Narzo N65 5G

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme Narzo 80x 5G, Realme C63 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme C75 5G, Realme 13 5G

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

Realme 14 Pro 5G Q1 2026 Realme 13+ 5G, Realme 12+ 5G, Realme P1 5G

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme 15T 5G

Realme P1 Speed 5G, Narzo 70 5G, Realme 15x 5G