Realme UI 7.0 brings Live Wallpapers, Fingerprint Animations, and more: List of eligible devices

Chinese smartphone maker Realme unveiled its new Realme UI 7.0 on Wednesday, featuring a host of design and AI-focused improvements. The update, based on Android 16, will come pre-installed on the recently launched Realme GT 8 Pro and introduces a “Light Glass Design” inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic.
Realme UI 7.0 brings a refreshed interface with redesigned app icons, dubbed Ice Cube Icons, which feature a square shape with rounded corners for a more tactile feel. The update also introduces the Misty Glass Control Centre, giving the quick settings menu a frosted, translucent finish. Additionally, a dynamic Breathing Dock adapts the layout when other elements are moved, alongside new widgets and lock screen customisation options.
The update introduces Flux Theme 2.0, allowing larger text fonts and a panoramic Always-On Display. Users can now set live photos and video wallpapers, enhanced by an AI-powered Dynamic Depth of Field effect, and customise fingerprint animations for a more personalised experience.
Realme UI 7.0 incorporates several AI-driven features, including AI Notify Brief, which summarises non-urgent notifications for morning and evening review. The AI Framing Master assists with photo composition, while AI Gaming Coach optimises gameplay performance.
The update enables seamless connectivity with iPhone and Apple Watch devices, allowing Realme users to view calls, messages, and health data directly on their smartphones. The Multi-task Sidebar also allows access to tools and apps without leaving the current screen.
Powered by the Flux Engine, Realme UI 7.0 is said to enhance device performance, offering up to 15% faster overall responsiveness, 22% improved daily performance, and 29% smoother app scrolling.
