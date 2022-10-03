Realme UI update with Jio 5G support available now: Report

Reliance Jio has announced that they will start the services in a phased out manner. This means that the first phase will include providing 5G services to 4 cities- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. These cities will get 5G services by Diwali which will be held between 22-26 October. The national capital, and other three megalopolis cities that are slated to get Jio5G services by Diwali will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services. Other cities will get Jio 5G by December 2023.