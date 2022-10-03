Realme UI update with Jio 5G support available now: Report

5G was launched by PM Narendra Modi on October 1 at the inauguration of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022.
The 5G services are likely to provide high speed internet with low latency.
Smartphone brand Realme is reportedly rolling out a software update that brings Jio 5G support to Realme devices. According to TechyPreacher, Realme 5G smartphones are getting Realme UI update for Jio 5G support along with Android security patch for the month of September. Many Realme users also took to Twitter to report the same. The update also comes with other system and stability improvements.
With the latest update, Realme 5G smartphones will become Jio 5G-ready. Realme VP Madhav Sheth said in a statement “We have partnered with the leading telcos in India and have curated a host of bundle offers for our users. 85 per cent of our devices already support SA and 100 per cent of our devices will have full SA support by October. We are also rolling out OTA updates for our devices to ensure that all our users can make the most of 5G".
Reliance Jio has announced that they will start the services in a phased out manner. This means that the first phase will include providing 5G services to 4 cities- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. These cities will get 5G services by Diwali which will be held between 22-26 October. The national capital, and other three megalopolis cities that are slated to get Jio5G services by Diwali will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services. Other cities will get Jio 5G by December 2023.
