Chinese brand Realme has claimed that it has reached the milestone of 3.5 crore users worldwide. Out of the total number of Realme users, 2.1 crore are in India alone.

The company also claims that it has created more than 7,500 direct jobs in India and will eventually expand that number to 10,000 by the end of this year.

The smartphone manufacturer claimed 1 crore new users since the month of January. In the company claimed to have 2.5 crore users in the beginning of the year.

The company's global smartphone shipments increased by 157 per cent year-on-year, when compared with the performance in Q1 2019. According to Counterpoint Research, this brought the brand to rank one in terms of growth.

Realme became the top 7th global smartphone brand for the first time in the third quarter of 2019 and continued its previous global ranking of Top 7 in the world in Q1 2020.

Realme said it will soon achieve monthly capacity of 3.5 million handset production at the Greater Noida plant.

The smartphone brand has already entered 27 markets around the world in only two years, including China, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Russia and Africa, and has ranked among the top five in multiple markets.

The company had planned to launch the new Narzo series back in March but owing to the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns, the brand had to postpone it indefinitely. Realme finally managed to launch Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A after the second phase of the lockdown ended.

The new Narzo series seems to be targeted at Xiaomi's successful sub-brand Redmi.

