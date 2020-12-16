Realme Watch is the most shipped wearable in India: Report

Realme Watch was the most shipped wearable watch device/model in both Q2 and Q3, 2020, according to a report a market intelligence firm.

According to IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker for the month of October 2020, the overall wearable watch market saw a growth of 176.6% QoQ (Quarter on Quarter) in Q3, 2020.

As per IDC India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, October 2020 release, Realme Watch is the most shipped wearable watch device/model in India in Q2 and Q3, capturing a 21.4% market share in Q2 and 24.2% market share in Q3 2020.

In a statement released by the company, “The wearable watch market in India is growing rapidly which have become more affordable with new technology, leading to many customers upgrading from standard watches. realme has been able to cater to this growing change in momentum towards this category and has provided its customers a tech-lifestyle upgrade with its realme watch, with best in class technology features and design at its price segment," says Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe.

The Realme Watch is priced at ₹3,999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It supports a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and comes with 20mm removable straps. The device gets IP68-certification for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Watch gets a number of different sensors for fitness tracking which includes a heart rate monitoring sensor. The watch uses a built-in PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring.

