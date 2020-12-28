Realme Watch S Pro to go on first sale tomorrow: Details here

Realme Watch S Pro to go on first sale tomorrow: Details here2 min read . 02:39 PM IST
The Realme Watch S Pro will have the first flash sale from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart
Realme conducted the sale of its new smartwatch, Realme Watch S today. The more premium smartwatch Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale on 29 December. The new smartwatches are the company’s first wearable with a round display,
The Realme Watch S Pro will have the first flash sale from 12:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and it will be priced at ₹9,999. Flipkart customers will get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transaction on the sale date. The customers can also avail No cost EMI for 6 months on Flipkart.
The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch screen. Realme claims to have used SUL316L stainless steel to build the watch. The Realme Watch S Pro is powered by a 420mAh battery. The Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 sports modes, including a new swimming mode
The Watch S Pro supports dual-satellite location and comes in liquid silicone straps. The silicon straps are available in 4 colours - black, blue, orange, and green - whereas the ‘Vegan’ leather strap will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green.
The Realme Watch S Series features 100+ watch faces and features various sports modes. It also tracks heart-rate and blood oxygen levels in real-time. Both smartwatches show calls, SMS and third-party app messages via the screen.
The Realme Watch S is made of 6063 aluminium alloy and gets a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen display. It supports up to 16 kinds of sports monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days
The Watch S also gets the option of Liquid silicone straps in black, blue, orange and green colour or ‘Vegan’ Leather straps in Black, Brown, Blue and Green. The Watch S is priced at ₹4,999 and the next sale will be conducted on 4 January at 12 PM.
