Realme will be selling its smart watch in India for the first time today. The wearable was launched late last month. The company will be conducting the sale via Flipkart and their own website at 12pm. There’s no mention about how many units will be available during the first sale.

Realme Watch Price and Offers

The Realme Watch will be selling at a price of ₹3,999 and interested buyers can purchase other coloured straps for an additional ₹499 each.

On the Realme site, the company is providing an exchange offer which can only be availed through an old phone. The company will ask for the pincode and then some basic information about the device that you plan on exchanging.

On Flipkart, Realme Watch will be available with a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The e-commerce website is also offering a 10% discount on the use of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card for the purchase. No cost EMI for the Realme Watch starts at ₹334/month. The platform also provides other normal EMI options as well.

Realme Watch specifications:

The watch comes with a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It supports a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and comes with 20mm removable straps. The device gets IP68-certification for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Watch is powered by Android 5.0 and houses a 160 mAh battery unit, which according to company's claims, can offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. It also gets a Power Saving Mode which can provide up to 20 days of usage on a single charge, according to the company. For connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 5.0.

The Realme Watch gets a number of different sensors for fitness tracking which includes a heart rate monitoring sensor. The watch uses a built-in PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring. The wearable keeps evaluating the heart rate every five minutes. It will also alert the user of abnormal heart rate throughout the day. Realme also provides SpO2 monitoring to help track blood oxygen levels.

The Realme Watch provides 14 sports modes which includes Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and provide hydration reminders.

