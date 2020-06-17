Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date revealed

Chinese smartphone company Realme will be releasing two new phones in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Superzoom. The company has revealed that the launch of the devices will happen on 25 June. The announcement was made on Twitter.

Chinese smartphone company Realme will be releasing two new phones in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Superzoom. The company has revealed that the launch of the devices will happen on 25 June. The announcement was made on Twitter.

"The X you are waiting for is here! We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 and #realmeX3SuperZoom. Unveiling on 25 June at 12:30PM," tweeted Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

"The X you are waiting for is here! We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 and #realmeX3SuperZoom. Unveiling on 25 June at 12:30PM," tweeted Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Realme X3 Super Zoom with 5x optical zoom and 120Hz display was launched in Europe last month at 499 euros (Roughly ₹42,740). The company's India head, Madhav Sheth was quick to provide a hint that the phone will be available in India. Now we finally have a confirmed launch date.

Realme X3 Super Zoom features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. For some reason the company has opted for the previous generation Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The chipset is assisted with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone houses a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, another 8MP periscope-style lens setup for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.

The less expensive Realme X3 is expected to sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is also likely to have a 4,100mAh battery and come with a quad rear camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

Topics Realme X3 Superzoom