Realme X3 series launched in India: Price, availability and other details

Realme conducted an online-only launch event for the X3 series along with new affordable TWS earphones and a 32-liter backpack. The smartphones and the products will soon go on sale in India.

Price and Availability

The company launched the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. Both devices will go on sale from 30 June and will be made available on Flipkart and Realme’s own website from 12PM. The Realme X3 will be offered in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹25,999.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will also be sold in two variants. The lower variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹27,999 and the higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹32,999.

Specifications

Most of the specifications of both devices are similar apart from the camera. Both phones are powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Unlike devices powered by this year’s Snapdragon flagship, these smartphones do not get 5G connectivity.

The devices features 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the device gets a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. One of the biggest USPs of the display is the 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, both phones get a quad camera setup. However, the Realme X3 gets a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro module. The X3 offers a 20X combined Zoom. The front camera is a dual lens setup with the primary lens being a 16MP unit, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom on the other hand also gets 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle unit and a 2MP macro lens. The main differentiator is the fourth lens which is an 8MP sensor with a periscope-style lens with an aperture of f/3.4. This lens also offers offers 5x optical zoom. The combined zoom offered by this device is 60X which is why the smartphone gets its SuperZoom monicker. The front camera is also different with a 32MP unit as against the 16MP unit on the cheaper variant.

Both devices sports UFS 3.0 storage, a USB Type-C port. The phones get a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge.

