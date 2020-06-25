Realme X3 series launched in India: Price, availability and other details

The Realme X3 SuperZoom on the other hand also gets 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle unit and a 2MP macro lens. The main differentiator is the fourth lens which is an 8MP sensor with a periscope-style lens with an aperture of f/3.4. This lens also offers offers 5x optical zoom. The combined zoom offered by this device is 60X which is why the smartphone gets its SuperZoom monicker. The front camera is also different with a 32MP unit as against the 16MP unit on the cheaper variant.