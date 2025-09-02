Realme’s 10,000mAh phone set to enter production next year: Here’s what we know so far

However, the company has now confirmed the timeline for the 10,000mAh phone's mass production.

Realme explains when the 10,000mAh phone will go into mass production:

A user on the Chinese social media website Weibo asked Realme Vice President Chase Xu when the 10,000mAh phone will go into production. To this, Chase replied, “Beginning of the year.”

This suggests that the phone will go into mass production in early 2026 and should likely also come to market in the same year.

What we know about Realme's 10,000mAh phone: Realme had said earlier in the year that it is using an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with the new phone that boasts a 10% silicon ratio and an energy density of 887Wh/L.

The phone will supposedly come with support for 320W of fast charging and will feature a thickness of under 8.5mm and a weight of below 200 grams. The Chinese smartphone maker is using a Mini Diamond Architecture technology to rearrange the layout of internal components inside the phone to make space for the big battery.

Also Read | Realme showcases massive 15,000mAh battery phone with up to 4 days

Rise of big battery phones: While Realme has been showcasing 10,000mAh and 15,000mAh phones, the company is not alone in adopting big batteries for its smartphones. Recent leaks have revealed that OnePlus could be working on an 8,000mAh phone while Vivo recently launched the Y500 in China with an 8,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, many phones in the Indian market already come with over 7,000mAh battery, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5 (7,100mAh) and the Poco F7 (7,550mAh battery). Most Android flagships these days already come with an over 6,000mAh battery and that could reach up to 7,000mAh with newer devices like the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15.