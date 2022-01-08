Dizo, a brand under Chinese smartphone player Realme's TechLife banner, has launched a new campaign for its wearables like smartwatch and earbuds with a finger-tutting dance crew Tuttix from India.

The new products have been seen in a digital film released earlier this month, showcasing dancers from the Tuttix crew. The campaign has been created by White Rivers Media and features two separate one-minute videos released on digital platforms.

Finger-tutting is a street dance form that involves intricate movements of the fingers and the word "tutting" is a street dance style that bases itself on angular movements that stylize the poses seen on reliefs in the art of ancient Egypt, and refers to Tutankhamun or King Tut.

Abhilash Panda, CEO of DIZO India said, “With this campaign, our priority was to make sure it’s different from what’s already out there. When we were suggested the Tuttix Crew, we knew this was it."

Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of White Rivers Media said, “The sheer power that the brand motto, ‘Be Different’ holds not only helps the brand to stand out with its product list but also allows us to think of ideas that come from a place of passion, disruption and impact."

The technology brand under the Chinese smartphone company has the tagline ‘Be Different’.

The India wearables market grew 170.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2021, between January and March, shipping 11.4 million units, said International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. Within this, the earwear and watch categories lead to record shipments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.