Reamle GT 5 Pro to launch soon, tipster suggests1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Realme is set to expand its GT series with the upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro, which is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The company is also working on a vanilla GT 5 model.
Smartphone brand Realme is gearing up to expand its GT series. According to a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the company is working on Reamle GT 5 Pro. For those unaware, Weibo is China’s own microblogging platform like Twitter.
