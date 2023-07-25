Reamle GT 5 Pro to launch soon, tipster suggests

Realme's current most powerful global smartphone offering is the GT3, equipped with the impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 240W charging. However, when comparing the cameras and display, the GT2 Pro appears to outshine the GT3, at least on paper. As consumers might expect a logical progression to the GT3 Pro, Digital Chat Station has directly stated that the next phone featuring Qualcomm's current flagship platform will be named the GT5.

