Business News/ Technology / News/  Reamle GT 5 Pro to launch soon, tipster suggests

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:08 PM IST Livemint

Realme is set to expand its GT series with the upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro, which is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The company is also working on a vanilla GT 5 model.

Realme's current most powerful global smartphone offering is the GT3

Smartphone brand Realme is gearing up to expand its GT series. According to a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the company is working on Reamle GT 5 Pro. For those unaware, Weibo is China’s own microblogging platform like Twitter.

Sharing details of the upcoming phone, the leakster says that Realme GT 5 Pro may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It mentions that there is a vanilla GT 5 in works too. It is likely that the Realme GT 5 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Realme's current most powerful global smartphone offering is the GT3, equipped with the impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 240W charging. However, when comparing the cameras and display, the GT2 Pro appears to outshine the GT3, at least on paper. As consumers might expect a logical progression to the GT3 Pro, Digital Chat Station has directly stated that the next phone featuring Qualcomm's current flagship platform will be named the GT5.

Earlier this month, Realme expanded its C series smartphone range with the launch of Realme C53 in India. The handset comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and 560 nits peak brightness. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset comes powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU.

Realme C53 is a budget category phone and has a triple camera on the back. It is equipped with an 108MP ultra clear camera with video recording support of up to 1080P/30fps, 720P/30fps and 480P/30fps. For selfies and video calls, Realme C53 has an 8MP AI selfie camera. The front camera supports 720P/30fps video recording. Video, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control are some of its camera features.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 05:08 PM IST
