Rebranding Twitter to ‘X’: Is it a step towards Elon Musk's everything app?

Billionaire Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter to 'X,' replacing the iconic blue bird logo. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms the change, stating that 'X' will build on Twitter's impact and transform global communication further.

Even though it seems like a new development, it is probably not! Elon Musk had hinted about it during the $44 billion takeover bid. Noting that it was not a simple takeover plan, the Tesla boss claimed that he visions something even grander for Twitter and that is creating X - an “everything app" that does whatever you need. And, on October 5, 2022, he tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

What is X- the everything app?

The "super app" or "everything app" concept, popular in Asia, has inspired global tech companies. It offers a suite of services like messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments, and e-commerce shopping within a single platform, creating a one-stop-shop for users' needs.

For example,China's WeChat, which has over 1 billion monthly users, is a ubiquitous part of daily life in the country. Users can hail a car or taxi, send money to friends and family or make payments at stores. Similarly, Grab, a leading super app across Southeast Asia, offers food delivery, ride-hailing, on-demand package delivery and financial services and investing.

Confirming that now ‘X’ will also function on the similar lines, Yaccarino tweeted saying, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."