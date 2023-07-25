Rebranding Twitter to ‘X’: Is it a step towards Elon Musk's everything app?

Meanwhile, sharing his view about X.com, author Walter Isaacson posted an except from his upcoming biography on Musk, that says, “His concept for X.com was grand. It would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs: banking, digital purchases, checking, credit cards, investments, and loans. Transactions would be handled instantly, with no waiting for payments to clear. His insight was that money is simply an entry into a database, and he wanted to devise a way that all transactions were securely recorded in real-time."