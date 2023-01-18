Recent trends in insider risk

Recent surveys suggest the threat may be rising. A third-quarter 2022 study by consulting firm Kroll Holdings Inc. found insider threat accounted for nearly 35% of all unauthorized access incidents, which is an increase from 31% in the first quarter and 24% in the second. Kroll attributed the finding to the “great resignation" or the large number of employees who quit during the global pandemic, potentially leaving their employers with system access credentials or sensitive data. Other cyber experts have cited economic downturns as a possible impetus of insider activity for similar reasons. Emilian Papadopoulos, the president of Good Harbor Security Risk Management said during the WSJ Pro Cybersecurity Forum on November 30, 2022, that layoffs can lead to a greater insider threat.