Now you can check out recharge plans for your Reliance Jio number by typing 'Hi' on WhatsApp. Reliance Jio has launched a new WhatsApp bot that allows users to recharge their accounts, as well as access several other services like getting a new Jio SIM card or porting an old one to Jio.

To access the WhatsApp bot, users need to save 70 00 77 0007 on their phones and send a 'Hi' on it. The WhatsApp bot will then open the catalogue of services on offer, which includes Jio SIM recharge, new Jio SIM or port-in using MNP, support for Jio SIM, support for JioFiber, support for international roaming and support for JioMart.

The service is currently available in English and Hindi with more languages likely to be added to the mix.

Selecting Jio SIM recharge option will take generate a menu with the available recharge plans. Users will have the choice to pay via different digital methods including UPI, e-wallets, credit cards or debit cards.

They can also raise service complaints via the bot and receive responses for them.

Users will also have an option to see information related to Covid-19 vaccine in the main menu. Users can find nearby vaccination centres by putting in their PIN codes. Selecting 'vaccine information' option opens up several sections related to vaccine eligibility, process, side-effects, and more.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio users can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart and international roaming on the chatbot.

