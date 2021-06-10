Recharge your Reliance Jio numbers via WhatsApp and more; learn how

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now you can check out recharge plans for your Reliance Jio number by typing 'Hi' on WhatsApp. Reliance Jio has launched a new WhatsApp bot that allows users to recharge their accounts, as well as access several other services like getting a new Jio SIM card or porting an old one to Jio.

The service is currently available in English and Hindi with more languages likely to be added to the mix.

Selecting Jio SIM recharge option will take generate a menu with the available recharge plans. Users will have the choice to pay via different digital methods including UPI, e-wallets, credit cards or debit cards.

They can also raise service complaints via the bot and receive responses for them.

Users will also have an option to see information related to Covid-19 vaccine in the main menu. Users can find nearby vaccination centres by putting in their PIN codes. Selecting 'vaccine information' option opens up several sections related to vaccine eligibility, process, side-effects, and more.

