Recurring payments via UPI: Here's how you can now set autopay feature

Download and install BHIM app from Google Play store or Apple App Store.

Select your preferred language.

Select the SIM which has your mobile number registered with your bank account.

Set-up a four-digit login password, which you would need to enter every time you log in to the app.

Select and link your bank account. Set your UPI PIN by providing last six digits and expiry date of your debit card.

After this, your account is now registered and you can send or request for money to be transferred to your account. However, you cannot link your mobile wallet to UPI, you can only link your bank account to it. You can link more than one bank account to UPI if you want to.