Red Dead Redemption & Undead Nightmare hit iOS, Android, Netflix and next-gen consoles on Dec 2

Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that its popular Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be released on December 2, 2025, on Netflix and some other latest consoles, including mobile devices. This is the first time the games will arrive on iOS and Android smartphones.

What does the latest Rockstar Games update offer? The latest update brings new features, smoother performance, free upgrades for the existing users and support for the old save files, which will eventually offer more players a chance to experience John Marston’s story to bury his blood-stained memories.

Notably, for the first time, the gaming community will be able to enjoy the games on both Android and iPhone devices. These versions support control designed for touchscreens. Moreover, the Netflix users will be able to play and download both titles on December 2, as part of their membership.

Performance on PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 According to the blog post published by Rockstar Games, users on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can expect 60 frames per second, crisp visuals, HDR and resolutions up to 4K. Whereas for Nintendo Switch 2, the gamers can anticipate support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls and also smooth 60fps with high resolution.

Who can upgrade for free and save transfers? As per the studio, any user who already owns the PS4, Nintendo Switch, or backwards-compatible Xbox One version can upgrade to the new edition of the title for free. Moreover, PS5 users can continue to use their PS4 save data and Switch 2 gamers can carry over saves from the original Switch version.

Complete editions with bonus content These releases include the full Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare single-player stories, along with the bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. The updated versions were created in partnership with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games.