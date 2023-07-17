Reddit, the widely-used social media platform, has made a surprising move by deleting all chat history before January 1, 2023, as per a report. This unexpected decision has left numerous Reddit users feeling confused and worried as they realized that their private chat logs and messages from the past few weeks have vanished.

As per a report by Economic Times, Reddit has made a decision to remove old chats from its app. They did this to introduce a new system that makes it easier for users to navigate the app. This change happened on June 30th, but users only recently noticed that their old chats were gone.

Reportedly, a confused user took to the 'Help' subreddit to express their frustration about losing access to a three-year-long conversation. In response, the website administrators explained that the app was in the process of moving old chats to new platforms, and only data from 2023 was being replicated.

Furthermore, the report adds that Reddit users now have the option to recover certain old chats by submitting an online data request through a form. Additionally, they can access some older inbox messages by using the previous version of Reddit. However, it's important to note that live chats before 2023 will still be unavailable, as they were introduced with the 2018 version and are not accessible on the current platform.

To recall, Reddit has blocked access to mature content on the platform via third-party apps. The company's CEO Steve Huffman announced last month that access to mature content via third-party apps would no longer work as of July 5. Users will now have to log in to the official Reddit app to view explicit content.

In a Reddit post last month, CEO Steve Huffman had announced, “Effective July 5, 2023, we will limit access to mature content via our Data API as part of an ongoing effort to provide guardrails to how explicit content and communities on Reddit are discovered and viewed,".Huffman had further noted that the change in Data API will not impact any moderator bots or extensions.

A report by Vice noted that Reddit's move is aimed at forcing users to adopt the official Reddit app instead of third-party apps. The report noted that third-party apps don't just include porn, but also other types of explicit content, including sex education, conversations about sexuality and harm reduction.