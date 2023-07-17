Reddit bids adieu to all chats before January 2023, suggests report. How to access old conversations1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Reddit has deleted all chat history before January 1, 2023, leaving users confused. The move was made to introduce a new system for easier navigation on the app. Users can submit a data request to recover certain old chats.
Reddit, the widely-used social media platform, has made a surprising move by deleting all chat history before January 1, 2023, as per a report. This unexpected decision has left numerous Reddit users feeling confused and worried as they realized that their private chat logs and messages from the past few weeks have vanished.
