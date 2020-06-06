Reddit co-founder quits board, asks to be replaced by black candidate

“I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country," he wrote on Twitter. Ohanian also said that he will be using future gains from his stock to “serve the black community". “ I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’," he said.