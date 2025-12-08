Reddit down: Hundreds of users report outage globally - Check current status here

Reddit is currently facing outage for hundreds of users globally, as per outage tracking platform Downdetector.

Updated8 Dec 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Reddit is currently facing outage for hundreds of users globally, according to data from outage tracking platform Downdetector. As per the website, over 250 complaints have been registered about problems with Reddit with the complaints peaking at around 3:55PM.

Downdetector data shows that 48% of the users complained about issues with the Reddit website, 42% complained about the Reddit app and 10% complained about issues with server connection.

(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)

