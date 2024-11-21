Reddit down for thousands of users worldwide amid technical issues: Here's what happened
Reddit experienced a widespread outage affecting users globally, starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. The company attributed the disruption to a bug from a recent update, which was fixed by Thursday morning. User access was gradually restored, though full stability remains unspecified.
Popular social news platform Reddit faced a widespread outage, leaving users in India and across the globe unable to access its services on both mobile and web platforms. The disruption began on Wednesday and extended into Thursday, impacting the site's functionality and user experience.