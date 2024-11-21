Popular social news platform Reddit faced a widespread outage, leaving users in India and across the globe unable to access its services on both mobile and web platforms. The disruption began on Wednesday and extended into Thursday, impacting the site's functionality and user experience.

Reports of the issue surged, with over 50,000 users flagging problems on DownDetector. Reddit has reportedly attributed the downtime to a bug introduced in a recent update. The company assured users that by Thursday morning a fix was implemented, and services were slowly being restored.

In a statement to Tom’s Guide, a Reddit spokesperson confirmed: “There was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix is in place, and we're ramping back up." Notably, the platform did not disclose detailed information about the bug or how it affected the servers.

During the outage, users experienced varying levels of disruption, from sluggish loading speeds and inability to access comments to the site being completely unavailable. At times, Reddit’s error page greeted users attempting to log in.

The outage comes shortly after Reddit reported its first profit as a public company, alongside a 47 per cent increase in daily active users. The timing underscores the challenges of managing a rapidly growing platform, though the company has expressed confidence in resolving the issue fully.

Reddit did not specify when stability would be completely restored, but by late Thursday, services appeared to be resuming for most users.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!