Reddit claimed to have fixed a software flaw that was preventing tens of thousands of Americans from using the social media site on Wednesday.

According to Downdetector, which monitors outages by compiling status information from multiple sources, including user reports, the outage started at approximately 3 p.m. ET. Approximately 49,000 reports of platform issues were made at its height.

More to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!