Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Reddit fixes widespread outage affecting thousands in the US
BREAKING NEWS

Reddit fixes widespread outage affecting thousands in the US

Livemint

Reddit has resolved a software issue that was blocking access for tens of thousands of American users on Wednesday.

Mint Image

Reddit claimed to have fixed a software flaw that was preventing tens of thousands of Americans from using the social media site on Wednesday.

According to Downdetector, which monitors outages by compiling status information from multiple sources, including user reports, the outage started at approximately 3 p.m. ET. Approximately 49,000 reports of platform issues were made at its height.

More to come

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.