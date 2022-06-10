Reddit is the king of bad timing

The company was sold in 2006 to media company Condé Nast for a mere $10 million. As of last August, it was privately valued at $10 billion. In late 2020, Mr. Ohanian tweeted that, at the time of the sale, he thought he was “getting away with something" after what amounted to just 16 months of work and more than his parents had made in their entire lives. He wrote that, back then, there were a lot of things he “desperately" needed to learn such as management, team building and leadership. A better sense of timing would have been handy, too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}