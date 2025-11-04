Reddit outage hits thousands of users globally, company acknowledges issue

Reddit is currently having problems with its app and website as thousands of users took to social media to complain about not being able to access the popular social media platform. The company has accepted that it is facing increased ‘error rates’ and is currently investigating the issue.

Advertisement

​As per the outage tracking website Downdetector, complaints about Reddit peaked at around 5:43 PM, hitting around the 20,000 mark in the US. Meanwhile, over 400 users have also complained about accessing the platform in India.

​Sixty-three percent of the users reported issues with accessing the Reddit app, 29% said they faced issues with the Reddit website, and 7% of users had issues with ‘server connection’.

​“We are aware that users are seeing increased error rates when browsing Reddit and are currently investigating,” Reddit said in a status page.

​Reddit further updated the status page, saying it has identified the issue and also applied a fix. The company says it is continuing to monitor the issue.

​In its latest post, Reddit says that the “incident has been resolved.”

Advertisement

​The social media platform had also experienced an outage after an issue with Amazon Web Services crippled half the internet. That problem, however, was fixed in hours and the platform was back to usual within a few hours.

​Netizens React to Reddit Outage: ​Social media platforms like X were filled with comments from users checking if it was a sitewide outage or if only their accounts were involved.

​“Me feeling relieved after finding out that Reddit is down and my account isn’t banned,” wrote one user on X.

​“I can’t believe the app is so buggy … nothing works … chats, posts, and it is still not working for the last 4 days,” another user on Downdetector noted.

Advertisement