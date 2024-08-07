Reddit to launch AI-generated search summaries to boost user engagement, announces CEO Steve Huffman
Reddit's CEO, Steve Huffman, shared significant updates during the company's Q2 earnings call, as reported by Gadgets 360. Huffman announced that Reddit will begin testing AI-generated summaries for search results. These summaries, aimed at boosting user interaction with the platform’s diverse content—including games, communities, and product showcases—will be prominently featured at the top of search pages.