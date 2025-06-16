Reddit unveils AI tools to boost ad performance through real-time community insights

Reddit has introduced two new artificial intelligence-powered advertising features aimed at enhancing campaign effectiveness and engagement by leveraging real-time user conversations on its platform.

The social media company announced the launch of "Reddit Insights powered by Community Intelligence", an AI-driven tool designed to provide advertisers with timely and data-rich insights for campaign planning. By analysing trending discussions across Reddit’s diverse communities, marketers will be able to identify emerging topics, test ideas, and shape more responsive ad strategies.

In a move to further strengthen ad relevance, Reddit is also rolling out "Conversation Summary Add-ons", a feature that allows brands to highlight favourable user comments directly beneath promoted posts. This aims to create a more organic ad experience by showcasing genuine, positive sentiment from the Reddit community.

The features are part of Reddit’s broader strategy to attract advertisers at a time when economic uncertainty is prompting brands to seek more flexible, efficient solutions. Competitors such as Snap and Pinterest are also investing in AI to sharpen ad targeting and performance.

Jen Wong, Reddit’s Chief Operating Officer, revealed that France-based advertising giant Publicis Groupe is already making use of Reddit Insights. The platform will open up access to additional agencies starting in July.

Reddit’s latest initiative follows a downward revision by WPP Media of its global advertising growth forecast—from 7.7 per cent to six per cent citing concerns over shifting U.S. trade policies. According to WPP’s media investment division, brands are increasingly opting for adaptable contracts and turning to AI tools to streamline ad production and improve targeting accuracy.

Although Reddit projected better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter last month, CEO Steve Huffman cautioned that a decline in traffic from Google search could present short-term challenges.

In March, Reddit also rolled out new moderation and analytics capabilities, designed to help users follow community standards and track content performance more effectively.