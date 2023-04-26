ChatGPT is helping humans to have a easier life. The artificial intelligence platform is not only making jobs easy but is also allowing us to have more job opportunities. Recently, a Reddit user shared his experience where he asked ChatGPT to apply for jobs on his behalf and also create a personalised CV accordingly.

The user asked the artificial intelligence platform to provide outstanding job-specific answers.

"I have been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs. I gave it my CV and the job description/person specification. I ask it to adapt my CV/experience into a person specification tailored for that role. I ask it to provide outstanding answers to any question it asks, using my cv/experience to generate examples of how I have met the person's specification with examples using the STAR framework for each and every one," the user wrote.

The user asked ChatGPT to create a CV that make him stand out and the revealed that it worked. The user said that he received an extremely high response rate and invitations for interviews.

"I ask it to make the application amazing, make it stand out, and make the interviewer very impressed. I have an extremely high response rate inviting me for interviews. This is for jobs that I would never have even considered myself at the level for at all. I half-heartedly go through a list of jobs and apply for them and get a response from a large amount asking me for an interview," the user added.

The artificial intelligence platform is creating a buzz since its introduction with experts claiming that it might replace many human jobs. But, such examples prove that if used rightly, ChatGPT can not only help to make our jobs easy but also get us new jobs or more work opportunities.

The post is widely shared on social media and users are expressing excitement over the idea.

