Social media platform Reddit announced on Monday that it will start paying content creators on the platform. The company announced changes to its Gold currency and launched the new Contributor Program which will allow eligible users to earn money for their content.

Informing about the new update via blogpost, Reddit wrote, “Starting today, we’re introducing an update to Reddit gold and rolling out a new program where qualifying Redditors, including mods, can be rewarded with money for their contributions to Reddit."

“Separately, we’re also introducing a new Contributor Program where qualifying Redditors, including mods, can be rewarded with real (fiat) money for the content they share and contributions they make to Reddit." the company further added.

Changes to Reddit Gold:

Reddit on Monday said that the company is ‘simplifying’ the experience of awarding content with a new gold system. Reddit users can long-press the upvote icon on mobile or hover over it on desktop over the post or comment they want to reward. Redditors can now reward content creators with 6 gold currency options starting at $1.99 and going to $49.

The new update rolled out to selected communities on the mobile apps from Monday and more communities are set to be added in the coming weeks. Reddit also said that support for web will be available later this year.

Reddit Contributor Programme:

Reddit also announced the launch of the new Contributor Program which will allow qualifying users and moderators to be awarded real money for the content they share on the platform. The earnings from the programme will depend on the amount of karma earned and gold received by the content creators.

When and how to be eligible for Reddit's Contributor Program?

