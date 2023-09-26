Reddit will allow users to earn ‘real money’ with new Contributor Program. Here's what you should know2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Reddit introduces new Contributor Program, allowing eligible users to earn money for their content. Changes to Reddit Gold also announced.
Social media platform Reddit announced on Monday that it will start paying content creators on the platform. The company announced changes to its Gold currency and launched the new Contributor Program which will allow eligible users to earn money for their content.
