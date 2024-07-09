Redmi 13 5G launched in India Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset: Check price, and specs
Redmi launched the 13 5G in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset, starting at Rs. 13,999. Available in colors like Hawaiian Blue and Black Diamond, sales start on July 12. Features include a 108MP camera, 120Hz display, and 128GB storage.
Redmi unveiled the 13 5G in India on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade in the country. This smartphone is notable for being the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset, promising enhanced performance.