Redmi unveiled the 13 5G in India on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade in the country. This smartphone is notable for being the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset, promising enhanced performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 15,499. These prices are presented as "suggested prices," with no further details on whether they are final. Available colors include Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink.

Sales commence on July 12 at 12 PM via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official online store, and various retail outlets. Customers can benefit from a Rs. 1,000 discount through eligible bank offers or exchange deals.

Specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 13 5G runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay. It features a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is driven by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera using a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture, providing 3x in-sensor zoom. A 2-megapixel macro camera complements the setup. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera, housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Storage and Connectivity

The Redmi 13 5G offers 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Charging and data transfer are facilitated through a USB Type-C port.

Additional Features

The device includes a range of sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. An infrared transmitter allows the phone to control household appliances. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi 13 5G measures 168.6x76.28x8.3mm and weighs 205g.

The launch of the Redmi 13 5G signifies a significant advancement in Xiaomi’s smartphone lineup, combining powerful hardware with affordable pricing.

