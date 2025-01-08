Redmi 14C 5G is the latest entry-level smartphone from Redmi, launched in India earlier this week on Monday. The device gets a powerful set of internals, including up to 6GB LPDDR4X of RAM and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Here, we will tell you all about what's new with this smartphone and its key features.

Redmi 14C: Key Takeaways Performance: The Redmi 14C is powered by the 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most capable chipsets available in the entry-level segment. You can get the Redmi 14C with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage.

Battery: The Redmi 14C features a large 5160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, with a 33W fast charger included in the box. Redmi claims it is rated for 22 hours of video playback, 33 hours of social media usage, and up to 42 hours of voice calls.

Camera: The Redmi 14C is equipped with a 50MP main rear camera alongside a secondary shooter, all housed in a circular camera module reminiscent of flagship design trends. You can capture 50MP images in the 50MP mode and utilise various modes such as Night Mode and Portrait Mode. Additionally, Redmi has introduced film-inspired filters, including V250, Case E64, and Cinematic. For selfies, there’s an 8MP shooter with support for Portrait and Beautify modes.

Durability: The Redmi 14C comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it is well protected against the elements. It has been stress tested as well, including 2,10,000 presses of the power button, 10,000 tests for charging ports, 5 drops from various angles, and 5,00,000 fingerprint strikes.

Design: The Redmi 14C is available in several attractive colour options, including Stardust Purple, Starlight Blue, and Stargaze Black.