Home >Technology >News >Redmi 9 Power goes on first sale: Details here
The new Redmi 9 Power in Fiery Red colour

Redmi 9 Power goes on first sale: Details here

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Staff Writer

The new Redmi 9 Power comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset. The chipset is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM

The Redmi 9 Power was launched last week and the company will be conducting the first sale of the smartphone. The new device comes with the same configuration as the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in India. The device is powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

The new device will be sold via Amazon as well as Xiaomi’s official store in India. The device is available in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 64GB variant is priced at 10,999 whereas the 128GB variant is priced at 11,999. The phone does give the user an option to expand storage via a dedicated MicroSD card slot. Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi 9 Power in four colours: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green.

The new Redmi 9 Power comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset. The chipset is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM.

The display of the new Redmi 9 Power is a 6.53-inch FullHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and peak brightness of 400 nits. The display features a notch on top to house the front-facing snapper.

The primary camera setup has four lenses which consist of a 48MP primary unit, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit.

In terms of battery, the phone lives up to its name with the 6000mAh battery unit. The phone also supports 18W fast charging. In terms of safety, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which gives a clean look on the back of the phone.

