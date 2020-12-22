Redmi 9 Power goes on first sale: Details here

The new device will be sold via Amazon as well as Xiaomi’s official store in India. The device is available in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999 whereas the 128GB variant is priced at ₹11,999. The phone does give the user an option to expand storage via a dedicated MicroSD card slot. Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi 9 Power in four colours: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green.